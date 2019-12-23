Animal Crossing New Horizons for Switch: new artwork on Villager activities and costumes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Nintendo wiki site is updated to show us new Animal Crossing New Horizons artwork depicting the Villagers, their favorite activities and the different costumes wearable by the characters of the next, highly anticipated sandbox adventure directed by Aya Kyogoku.

After confirming the presence of costumes inspired by Mexican culture, the authors of the Nintendo Group EPD take advantage of this new batch of images to open a window on the colorful dimension of New Horizons.

In addition to the inevitable Tom Nook and the many protagonists who will compete to write the new chapter in the history of the Villager, the unpublished artworks allow us to intuit the extraordinary variety of elements that will personalize our gaming experience.

Those who want to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Animal Crossing on Nintendo Switch, in fact, can do so by participating in a whole series of activities: in doing so, the corner of paradise that we will carve out on thetropical island that will be the background to the adventure will become increasingly rich in content.

Before leaving you to the new artwork that you find in the gallery at the bottom of the news, we remind you that Animal Crossing New Horizons will arrive on March 20, 2020 exclusively on Nintendo Switch, as well as obviously on Nintendo Switch Lite.