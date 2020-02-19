Animal Crossing New Horizons: Direct announced for this week

Share it:

Confirming the rumors circulating in recent days, the Great N has announced the arrival of a Nintendo Direct entirely dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons during this week.

The live streaming event will be broadcast at 15:00 Italian time of next Thursday 20 February 2020. The video will have a duration of about 25 minutes and, according to what was declared by Nintendo Italy on the official Twitter profile, will have as its main theme the Desert Island Package by Nook Inc.

Waiting to find out all the news of the highly anticipated game, we remind you that its arrival on the shelves of all stores is scheduled for next March 20, 2020 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. If you don't have the console, know that in the last few weeks an exclusive Animal Crossing-themed version of Nintendo Switch has been announced, in which you will find a dock and Joy-Con inspired by the title.

Although it is more than a month away from the game's release, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons preload is already available on the Nintendo Switch eShop and it is therefore already possible to download all the files necessary to play the launch of the digital version of the game.