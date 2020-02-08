Animal Crossing New Horizons can also be purchased with Nintendo vouchers

Share it:

You remember gods Nintendo voucher? These are two vouchers, with a cost of 99 euros, valid to buy some games from the catalog Nintendo Switch, including the various exclusives for the Kyoto console hybrid console. By costing the latter about 60 euros at launch, this is a saving of about twenty euros.

It can therefore please those who wait for the game, the news that too Animal Crossing New Horizons, the awaited new chapter of the management / simulator of Nintendo, both among the securities that can be purchased with i Voucher, so if you still have one to use, or if you were thinking of buying them, here is an opportunity to take advantage of them.

Vouchers are no longer available for purchase in North America, probably because of the results that are not exactly exceptional from the sales point of view, and there are no plans to return today, but in our country they are still on the market, so you could take advantage of them.

In the meantime, if you want to learn more about the game, clarifications have recently arrived on multiplayer and the islands of Animal Crossing New Horizons. For all other information, we suggest you read our preview of Animal Crossing New Horizons. Find everything on our site.

