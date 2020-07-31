Animal Crossing New Horizons, between agriculture and cooking: what's new?

Share it:

Very little time has passed since the publication of the new update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, yet the dataminers are already at work to try to find out what the future holds for the tropical islands of Nintendo.

At work we find the now known "Ninji" DataMiner very active on Twitter and who has often anticipated correctly the implementation of new features within the exclusive Nintendo Switch. From the latter come therefore rather interesting details on the contents that could go to expand the catalog of activities available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Among these, the options of cultivation available to the player. In the update files there are in fact express references to crops such as sugar cane, tomatoes, potatoes, wheat and carrots. The changes seem to concern mainly two sectors: the sowing and the kitchen. At the moment, no clearer indications seem to come from Ninji's activities regarding what to expect from these indications in the game code.

Waiting for official announcements related to the future of the game, we remember that the success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues. Debuted on the console of the Kyoto House in March, the latter has recently returned to occupying the top position in the Japanese sales charts!