Animal Crossing New Horizons: announced the contents dedicated to Super Mario

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the sidelines of the last Direct with the undisputed protagonist Super Mario, the representatives of Nintendo have anticipated the arrival in Animal Crossing New Horizons for Switch of various contents dedicated to the mustachioed plumber in the Kyoto house.

The collaboration between the explorers of the digital islands of New Horizons and Nintendo’s iconic mascot will happen to celebrate the 35 years since the release of Super Mario Bros. and will be part of a series of events dedicated to Mario himself and his millions of fans.

With the announcement of the Super Mario Events comes the promise, from the developers led by Aya Kyogoku, of the arrival of many surprises for the players of Animal Crossing New Horizons. The program of activities planned by Nintendo to celebrate the thirty-fifth anniversary of the release of Super Mario Bros. also involves Animal Crossing on Switch: the first surprise anticipated by the Japanese company consists in theI arrive in March of lots of furniture dedicated to Super Mario.

If we consider that the anniversary of The Legend of Zelda will also fall in February, we can easily imagine the entry into the dimension of New Horizons of additional objects dedicated to Link, in addition to those inspired by the company’s mascot. Looking forward to receiving more information on Super Mario themed content that will arrive in Animal Crossing on Switch, we leave you to the announcement of Super Mario 3D All-Stars and the video reveal of Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, two of the most interesting news of the latest Direct.