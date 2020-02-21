Animal Crossing New Horizons, all the news: Nintendo Direct commented by Cydonia

Share it:

During the last Nintendo Direct, all the attention of the Kyoto House has focused on the imminent debut of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, out on March 20.

Obviously, the team of Everyeye followed the event, commenting it live. If you missed the transmission, do not worry: directly at the beginning of this news you can view the complete reply, with the comment of the good Cydonia, home Pokémon Millenium, ready to offer clarifications on the news presented by Nook Inc.

During their stay on the desert island, players will have the opportunity to experience the passing of the seasons and engage in always different activities. Animal Crossing New Horizons will welcome special events, made available through free updates. The first scheduled will be Easter themed and will allow the public to devote themselves to egg hunting.

In full Animal Crossing tradition, constructions and customizations they will play an important role and our avatar, starting from a small tent, will also be able to build a large house. Some will also be present on the island dangerslike scorpions, wasps and even ghosts. To support travelers, there will be several special facilities, such as a Service Center and an Airport.

During Nintendo Direct, numerous details on multiplayer and cooperative mode were also offered in Animal Crossing New Horizons. What do you think of the contents presented by Nook Inc?