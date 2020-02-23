Animal Crossing New Horizons: after Nintendo Direct, a new commercial for the Switch game!

Share it:

Today, Thursday 20 February, turned out to be a day full of news for all fans of the famous Nintendo saga of Animal Crossing.

An entire Direct dedicated to the next IP iteration was in fact broadcast by the Kyoto House. During the event, a vast amount of information was offered on what will be contained and features of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Not satisfied, however, the big N has chosen to make a new TV spot of the Nintendo Switch title. Although it is rather short, the latter offers an interesting opportunity to take a further look at the peaceful remote islands that we can populate within Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As usual, you can view the video directly at the beginning of this news.

To readers who missed today's broadcast, we would like to point out that the full replica of the Nintendo Direct commented by Cydonia is available on the pages of Everyeye, which promptly commented and illustrated all the news coming for the lovers of the series. Information shared by Nintendo includes several new details on how online and multiplayer services work in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In closing, remember that the game will land exclusively on Nintendo Switch the next March 20.