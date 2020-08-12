Animal Crossing New Horizons: A mock Direct shows the additions most requested by fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nick Ha is a youtuber passionate about Animal Crossing New Horizons who, starting from the analysis of all the additions to the Nintendo blockbuster that have been requested by the community on the main sites and forums in the sector, has created a fake Direct full of food for thought and of interesting ideas.

The fake digital event proposed by the content creator indicates some of the most requested interventions by fans of the masterpiece for Nintendo Switch in recent months, starting from minor changes until you get to delle real additions which, purely theoretically, could render even more fun the title.

In Nick Ha's video there are thus strictly unofficial gameplay scenes that illustrate the contents of this fan made expansion. The additions mentioned by the youtuber aim to expand the playful offer of Animal Crossing on Switch in every aspect, from the customization of the island to the expansion of the choices available to users in the dialogues with the other characters present on their island.

What do you think of the ideas pitted in this one fake Direct? Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that Animal Crossing New Horizons has recently received a summer update with the Backup of the Island and the Dreams.