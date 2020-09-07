Animal Crossing: how to get the Harvest Basket

Share it:

Thanks to the September update, the world of Animal Crossing New Horizons enters the autumn season, bringing with it new dedicated events, among which the Harvest Festival stands out. In this guide we will show you how to build a Basket for the Harvest.

This particular object is a basket, containing some bunches of grapes, to which a pair of rope straps are tied that allow you to equip it on the back of your character as if it were a backpack, inspired by the festivities related to the harvest of countries such as Italy, France and Spain but available to all Nintendo life-sim users.

To get the Harvest Basket, you will first need to upgrade to version 1.4.2 of the game, which introduces the news of September, then go to Tom Nook’s Shop, or open the Nook catalog through the convenient application on your Resident’s mobile phone, and select the list of Seasonal items, scrolling to the right using R. Once you have found the Harvest Basket in the catalog, you will be free to purchase it for a sum of 800 stars: if you decide to do so, it will be delivered to your personal mailbox the next day, and you will then be free to wear it and show it off with your friends. In case you want to then resell it, you can to sell it to the brothers Marco and Mirco to the Bottega di Nook for a quarter of the purchase price, thus obtaining a total of 200 little stars.

We remind you that the Harvest Basket is available for purchase only until September 30th next, the day on which the event dedicated to the September Harvest Festival will end. In order not to miss all the other news in the new update, check out our guide to the new insects, fish and sea creatures of September.