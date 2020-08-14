Animal Crossing hosts Xbox: for Phil Specer, Nintendo is a 'jewel to be protected'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons things happen that are incredible. This is how the head of Microsoft's gaming division found himself the guest of a virtual talk show organized by one of the writers of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Yes, as announced, Phil Spencer participated in Animal Talking, an appointment created by the screenwriter Gary Whitta, who took the opportunity to discuss many issues with the verdecrociato executive. Among the latter, given the location that hosted the chat, could not miss Nintendo and its role on the current gaming scene. Definitely interesting are the words of Phil Spencer, who has never hidden his appreciation for the Kyoto House.

In particular, he wanted to praise Nintendo's ability to create a unique gaming experience, thanks to an approach that considers games, hardware and platforms in a contextual way, summing up their strengths. But not only: "I think they have the Best First Party pedigree that can be found today, – he continued – and I'm a jewel for us in the video game industry, something that we should protect".

Perhaps even more alienating, from the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Phil Spencer discussed the postponement of Halo: Infinite and the launch of Xbox Series X.