Animal Crossing, beyond New Horizons: to survive the series will continue to mutate

Released during the month of March, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still at the top of the sales charts of various countries, capable of generating such a commercial success as to surprise Nintendo itself.

Despite the excellent results achieved, the development team does not seem willing to abandon a creative approach. To confirm it is Aya Kyogoku, Director of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, during a streaming appointment broadcast on the occasion of the Japan’s Computer Entertainment Developers Conference. “To make the series continue to exist as an IP and make many people enjoy it for a long time, – highlighted the Director – it’s important accept challenges and change over time“Differentiating one chapter from another in such a way as to evolve the experience, Aya Kyogoku points out, is the most beautiful aspect of working on a series, but also the most complex.

The developer also expressed satisfaction that, based on the statistics in her possession, the players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons are equally divided between men and women. The majority of users are currently composed of twenties and thirties, but the Director has speculated that the average age could drop in the winter, with the exclusive Nintendo Switch facing its first Christmas season.

Recall that the game will celebrate the character’s 35th anniversary with the arrival of Super Mario-themed content in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.