Animal Crackers, the Netflix animated film review

Owen Huntington he always spent his afternoons at his uncle's circus Buffalo Bob Huntington, in the front row, without ever missing. A passion for Cistercian art inherited from his family and thanks to which, still very young, he met the love of his life, Zoe, today his wife. The idea of ​​living "at" and "circus of the two" is however hampered by the plans of her father, an entrepreneur in the dog biscuit sector, who, in order to get her daughter out of that environment of "clowns and acrobats"offers a job to Owen, explaining that the time of dreams is over and that the responsibilities of adult life must be embraced.

Accept for Zoe's sake and start living a more gray and colorless life despite the arrival of his daughter Mackenzie, this until Uncle Bob and Aunt Lia die in a tragic fire, leaving him a magical box of animal-shaped biscuits with the extraordinary power to transform those who eat them into the animal represented . With the perfidious uncle Horatio intent on recovering the box for its shady ends and taking over the circus of Bob, Owen, Zoe, little Mackenzie and the clown Chesterfield will have to exploit the magic of cookies to save Uncle Buffalo's work and stop Horatio's plans.

Animal heart

Just like the cookies in the center of the story, behind Animal Crackers there is much more than what appears. The film premiered at the Annecy Festival three years ago in 2017 written and directed by Scott Christian Sava he soon ended up in a distribution limbo that blocked his exit for a long time, until he intervened (as often happens) Netflix to save the day, although late.

The film is clearly designed for an audience of very young people, and also in pedagogical intentions it has a specific target to which it aims decisively, yet Animal Crackers has such a big heart that it is impossible even for the older ones not to hear him beat behind a not always flawless CGI and a deliberately childish concept. The Blue Dream production studio however, it is not among the best known and most prolific, a film label of the largest IDW Publishing, publisher for which Sava has published the graphic novel of the same name on which the inspiration of the film is partially based, which however has nothing to do with the classic Animal Crackers from 1930 directed by Victor Heerman.

Curiously and impactfully the animated project is its writing: punctual, sincere, emotional. He does not lose too much in the multiple childish needs addressed to the main target audience and on the contrary knows how to perfectly manipulate timing and situations for make them attractive to multiple generations of spectators.

Beautiful, deep and heartfelt is the relationship between Owen, Zoe and Mackenzie: a splendid family who, amid a thousand difficulties, decides to remain united and face the problems together, every change hand in hand, even the one from man to animal. In this sense, both the comic and moral side have the various transformations of the protagonist, from hamster to bear, from tiger to gorilla. The central and active role of these transmutations make it Animal Crackers also a more eventful title to changing than expected, with several sequences designed with a slightly darker approach to give a touch of tension and additional magic to the film.

Basically, then, the Hamlet uncle-nephew confrontation is once again functional and immortal in his narrative intentions, remembering a little The Lion King but without imitating it or coming to mystify the most personal soul of the stories. In this regard, the characterization of the characters is in line with the purposes of Animal Crackers and indeed more than once it is also successful to surprise with its display and psychological intensity, well beyond the attention threshold of the youngest in its most complete moral capacity. A title that in its simplicity manages to tell the complex weaves of life, the healthiest family spirit, the now forgotten Cistercian art and to restore color to passions, exalting the children and touching the part more childish and dreamy than the hearts of adults. And this is already enough to consider it an average winning product.