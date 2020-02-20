anguishing story of impeccable invoice about the nonsense of war

Share it:

The triple nationality filmmaker (Colombian, Ecuadorian and Brazilian) Alejandro Landes He has only signed three works since its inception in distant 2007 with the documentary 'Cocalero', a documentary about Bolivian coca and the campaign of farmer Evo Morales to become the first indigenous president of the country. Since his second film, the drama based on real events 'Porfirio', we had not heard from him. Something that seems logical after seeing 'Monkeys', his most ambitious movie till the date.

The children's war

The word monkey It has different meanings in Latin America: it can mean handsome, ape or blond, among others. For the Alejandro Landes movie, the monkey comes from its Greek root: one, only, unique. And that is the first statement of intent of the film: 'Monkeys' is not anyone's story In particular, it is the story of many. There is no single protagonist, here we get fully into the field of training and moral and emotional mines of a group formed by eight young rebels in the rear of a war that we do not know. They probably don't know her either, but they have two clear instructions: custody of a hostage and take care of a dairy cow.

Adventures in tropical places with children of war as protagonists, an immaculate photograph and Mica Levi's wonderful contribution to music turn 'Monkeys' into something more than the already tired title of "artistic film of the week". The staging of Landes is firm and does not falter when it comes to being carried away by the more psychedelic side of the war. His underwater, nocturnal shots and Jasper Wolf's color scheme paint a beautiful portrait in which to vent the tragedies, both personal and general, of a burning Colombia.

As you may have guessed, it is not a movie to happily recommend to the most casual viewer, although it will surely captivate many of those who are curious to peek into this emptiness that leaves no hostages. With a group of professional actors (the least) and others chosen among 800 teenagers (including a former member of the FARC), the filming of 'Monkeys' meant A true journey to the heart of darkness for the team itself, lost for more than two months in the heart of the jungle.

The lord of the mosquitoes

But beyond the difficulty of entering the game proposed by the film, there are certain licenses that end up playing against it. We would almost say he shoots himself on his own foot. One of the fatalities that trigger the distrust of the characters and that triggers the action is never entirely clear. Landes opts for the off-field as a main character and it is difficult to follow the action of a couple of specific moments and of capital importance in the plot.

A job so direct to the jugular, with so many cinematographic and literary references, a little more background risk would have been good. The shape, however, is overwhelming. Especially during his third act, where the camera shows the impossible with total clarity. The sequence of the rapids, for example, is one of the best action stories of the season. And in that sense, more than the vaunted 'Apocalypse Now', multipriding (Colombia-Argentina-Uruguay-Netherlands-Germany Sweden) is almost closer to the great adventure of Mel Gibson in the Mayan world.

I understand what the director wants to tell, because it is also very clear from the first minute of the movie. I sign up for the trip and pay the price he asks for. I close my mouth after catching enough air and let myself go with the flow in the hope that in the end there will be a wink, an unnecessary script ornament that suddenly puts me in a movie of a different genre. But no, in the end Just give what you promise.

What I don't know is why then I don't settle for that.