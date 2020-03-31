         Angry Birds Don't Give Up: Rovio Has New Angry Birds Game, a Card RPG

Share it:

Rovio recovers his star franchise by launching a new game in certain territories: Angry Birds Legends. Based on the style of card RPGs, the new game offers epic combat, strategy when selecting cards and a story that, without being overly profound, does keep the interest while enriching one of the main objectives: to get all the available heroes.

How many Angry Birds games do you know? Apart from the classics, with the mechanics of the slingshot and demolition of the pig constructions, Rovio has developed endless games taking advantage of the franchise; while stroking most of the mechanics and styles on mobile, also the RPGs. And with the new title, which is currently in testing, we will access turn-based combat based on the launch of cards. Wanting to try it? Angry Birds Legends has started its beta period.

Making the most of the Angry Birds franchise

It is not that angry birds have been forgotten, but it is true that Rovio has been exhausting them almost to exhaustion by pulling out one title after another, often without excessive originality. And Angry Birds Legends could be a new example since, despite including the name and characters recognizable by almost anyone, the game accuses of lack of freshness, too casts the feeling that the original characters don't quite fit the epic undercurrent of the story.

Angry Birds Legends offers group battles where we must choose the cards before each battle and combine them to favor the best attack, the one that manages to eliminate the opponents. During the story, which will unfold in a guided way, we will advance along the way by fighting all kinds of battles. Developed by turns, in these battles we must choose the cards to throw so that they trigger the marked attack. Also, cards are combined by proximity (if they are the same) to increase the power they unleash.

The soundtrack is epic in cut, as are the character and stage designs. The game is developed without too much complexity and maintaining interest, also fun: we can not say that it is a bad title, at least according to what we have played.

Do you want to try it? Angry Birds Legends is not yet available in all countries, but you can download it in Apk form from Apk Mirror. It is a 'bundle' or package file, so you need to download the Apk Mirror installer first.

