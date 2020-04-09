Angemon unleashes its power in one of the best realistic Digimon-themed Concept art

Share it:

Digiprescelti are finally back on television thanks to Digimon Adventure: Ψ, the excellent reboot of the historical anime of Toei Animation currently broadcast on Crunchyroll. The return of the historical rival of Pokémon has obviously rekindled the passion of the fans, and it is precisely in this regard that today we want to show you a particular artwork.

At the bottom you can take a look at the Concept Art of the Reddit user shimhaq98, dedicated to the very powerful Angemon and already in trend in the subreddit dedicated to the series. A Concept art it is synonymous with an illustration conceived so as to present different points in common with reality, and this is why the visible image at the bottom has more "realistic" features, almost as a live-action one.

The picture shows the mighty Digimon Angel of Champion level while using the iconic technique Hand's Fate (Celestial Ray in the Italian version), an attack that involves the release of a ray of energy from the fist, often deadly for enemies. From the choice of colors to the stretch used, everything seems to marry perfectly with the spirit of the character.

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were nostalgic too, you can't really miss the opportunity to take a look at the splendid Opening of Digimon Adventure 2020.