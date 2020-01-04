TV Shows

Angelique Boyer the actress who uprooted Maite Perroni and Anahí

January 4, 2020
Edie Perez
One of the most popular soap operas on the small screen was undoubtedly Rebel from which several actresses came out who achieved important prominence some of them are Anahí, Maite Perroni, Allison Lozz and Angelique Boyer, the latter became the queen of soap operas in the actuality

That is why many claim that the actress of French origin uprooted Anahí and Maite Perroni, since after having finished RBD they began looking for protagonists in different melodramas, but Boyer stayed with the most successful.

As everyone knows Angelique has starred in melodramas like Teresa, What life stole from me, Abyss of passion and Three times Ana achieving a large number of audience with her projects, because for many Angelique has tremendous potential.

Meanwhile Anahí achieved few projects as a protagonist because he formed a family with the politician Manuel Velasco Coello, so he moved away from the entertainment world for many years, while Maite focused on his career as a singer.

Recall that the girls of the RBD band achieved worldwide fame so it rained job offers, but not everything was a success because they did not achieve the expected results compared to Angelique.

Actually, the actress is enjoying a well-deserved vacation after her latest project Amar a Muerte, where she also did great, so now she is waiting for new job offers to return to the small screen.

It is worth mentioning that Anahí could soon return to the world of entertainment, because he has shared some clues in his social networks, although he is currently waiting for his second baby.

