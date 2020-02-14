Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli do not deal with gifts for February 14

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli the couple of the moment showed that they do not need expensive gifts for February 14, since since the actors became engaged they show the great love they have, proof of this was the following photo.

"In life one dreams of finding someone to trust blindly and to love without conditions and if it also makes you Fly like Angy does it with me you are the luckiestor, "says the message of histrion to his girlfriend.

Meanwhile the dead fans of love sent all kinds of comments to the most solid couple in the middle because they have never been involved in the scandal as it keeps their romance away from the press but open to their fans.

"They are beautiful the best couple happy day", "Beautiful couple greetings from Chile Blessings", "They make a beautiful couple, congratulations and God bless you greatly", they wrote in networks.

Remember that Boyer and Rulli fans want to see them at the altar but in an interview the actress of French origin said that there is no need to take the next step, since they enjoy what they do to the fullest, from traveling to a romantic dinner.

As if that were not enough, the couple has several years of having met because they worked on different projects such as What Life Stole from Me and Teresa.