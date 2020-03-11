Angelina Jolie talks about the operation of her daughters Shiloh and Zahara

Share it:

It had been a long time since we had any news of Angelina Jolie and her children. The last thing we experienced was the reunion of the actress with her oldest son Maddox at the premiere of 'Maleficent: Master of Evil' in Tokyo after she left for South Korea to pursue her university studies. Now it has been Angelina herself who has decided to tell everyone a tough episode that her family has gone through in recent months.

In a statement released in Time magazine for International Women's Day, the actress and director has spoken about the operations that her daughters Zahara, 15, and Shiloh, 13, have had to go through recently. “I have spent the last two months going in and out of surgeries with my older daughter, and days ago her younger sister also had to undergo surgery for a hip operation” He affirmed although without clarifying what was the reason for Zahara's interventions. In addition, she clarified that she is telling this now with the authorization of her daughters: "They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we have spoken about it and they have encouraged me to do so. They understand that going through medical problems, fighting to survive and being cured is something to be proud of. "

Jolie has highlighted in her statement how well Zaraha and Shiloh and the rest of their children have performed. "These days I have seen my daughters take care of each other. The youngest learned everything the nurses did with her sister to be able to do it. I have also seen how all my girls put their lives in the background and made their sisters their priority and I felt great joy. "But she does not stop there and adds something else:" I have seen them face their fears with courage. We have all experienced a moment in which no one has been able to help us and we have only been able to close our eyes and breathe to face it. When we can only go forward and face the pain, we calm down and we do it. ”

Finally, the film director has wanted to send a feminist message to all women in the world. "Fight, girls. Taking care of each other is a big part of the way to go. Temper your nerves. Know your rights. And never let anyone tell you that you are not precious, special and, above all, the same."