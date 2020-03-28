Angelina Jolie donates a million dollars for the coronavirus

Share it:

The actress collaborates with schools in the United States.

It will do the same with educational centers in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and Namibia.

With the terrible numbers of deaths and infected by Covid-19, it is not surprising that celebrities want to collaborate in this fight in which we are all united. Some do it by getting in shape like Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, who have decided to give away their fitness APP workouts during quarantine. Others pull musical skills to entertain us like Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco. And there are those who bet on viral challenges on Instagram like Paula Echevarría.

Financial donations are very important now, however small. But the stars who amass great fortunes can contribute much more and are not hesitating to do so. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have already donated $ 1 million to food banks, the Ferragnez family have raised more than 4 million euros for an Italian hospital, and the couple formed by Sara Sálamo and Isco Alarcón have launched a crowdfunding campaign to buy material sanitary. One of the last celebrities to collaborate with his fortune has been Angelina Jolie, who has just announced that she donates a million dollars to fight the coronavirus.

The actress and director has made her contribution to the No Kid Hungry Foundation, which is dedicated to distributing aid to schools in the United States. “As of this week, more than a billion children are not going to school worldwide due to closures related to the coronavirus. Many depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in the United States. No Kid Hungry is making efforts to reach as many children as possible. " it states in a statement.

In addition to supporting schools in his country, he will do the same with other educational centers in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Kenya and Namibia through foundations such as Maddox Jolie Pitt, who created on behalf of the oldest of the six children he had with his ex, Brad Pitt.