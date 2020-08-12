Angelina Jolie, divorce problems with Brad Pitt: the star asks for a new judge

Share it:

As reported by the Associated Press, Angelina Jolie has requested that the private judge who is supervising her divorce with Brad Pitt be removed from office due to her relationship with one of her ex-husband's attorneys, Anne C. Kiley.

In the motion filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the plaintiff argues that Judge John W. Ouderkirk it would not guarantee professionalism and impartiality against the case.

"As stated in the request, all my client wants is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favoritism to either party." Samantha Bley DeJean, Jolie's attorney, said in a statement sent to the AP. "The only way stakeholders can trust the process is to have everyone involved ensure transparency and impartiality."

Pitt and Jolie met during the making of Mr and Mrs Smith and formed a couple for 12 years. The divorce filing came in 2016, two years after their marriage, and the separation officially took place in April last year.

As regards divorce, most of the documents presented by the parties are classified and therefore it is not clear what the main disputes are. However, in 2018, Jolie claimed that Pitt was not providing adequate financial support for their 6 children.

The actress, we remember, was hired by Marvel Studios among the protagonists of The Eternals. Fresh from his first Oscar win, however, Pitt recently also received a 2020 Emmy Award nomination.