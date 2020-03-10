Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt rejoin for their daughters

Share it:

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, were together again as two of her daughters were surgically intervened for health problems, and the handsome actor set aside some of his commitments to be with them.

It was Angelina herself who explained the absence of Brad Pitt in the BAFTA awards, who preferred to stay with her daughters and support them at all times, since according to a source close to the actor said that "His children are ahead of everything."

This Sunday the protagonist of Maleficent, revealed through Time magazine that the situation that Zahara lived 15 years and Shiloh, 13, since the two young women have been in the operating room, the latter a hip surgery, Who reported.

She also said that she respects her privacy, so before giving any details of what was happening, she talked with her daughters first, who not only gave her consent, but encouraged her to do so.

They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something they are proud of, Angelina Jolie said.

Angelina also said that her daughters' health problems united the family more, and she saw it in the most positive way possible, because she said that complicated moments always bring positive things.

"These days I have seen my daughters take care of each other. The youngest (Vivienne Marcheline) learned everything nurses did with her sister so she could do it. I've also seen how all my girls put her life in the background and made her sisters her priority. I have seen the joy they felt being at the service of their loved ones. That girls' tenderness, their openness and instinct to care for and help others, must be appreciated and not abused, ”Angelina Jolie said.