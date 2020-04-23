TV Shows

Angélica Vale does a comic imitation of Paulina Rubio and Thalía (VIDEO)

April 23, 2020
Edie Perez
Angélica Vale managed to make her followers laugh out loud during this quarantine, as she shared on her YouTube account a comical recreation of the live video that Paulina Rubio recently made and the stories that singer Thalía shares on Instagram.

The Mexican actress showed off on social networks and demonstrated once again that comedy is her thing, since this video reached more than 4,000 views and hundreds of likes by her followers, who remembered her best moments imitating "La Golden Girl. "

In the video, he first recreates parts of the live broadcast that Rubio made, which was widely criticized on social networks and sparked great controversy, because some claimed that she was drunk when speaking to her audience.




In addition, almost after finishing her video, she also imitates Thalía Sodi, remembering a recent video on Instagram in which the singer carelessly eats brownies and interacts with her followers.

Vale's followers immediately began to talk about the video, as well as share it on their social networks and with their close contacts, making it go viral on the Internet.

