Angelica Vale boasts her beautiful children on Instagram

Mexican actress Angélica Vale and her husband Otto Padrón, married since 2011, are parents of two children, Angélica Masiel and Daniel Nicolás, 7 and 5 years old, and form a happy couple, despite so many divorce rumors.

Angélica Vale, daughter of the late Raúl Vale and the first actress Angélica María, is a consenting mother, surely like Otto, her husband.

Through their respective Instagram accounts, the aforementioned couple continues to share many of the moments they spend with their family, next to their children.

Angelica Vale, especially, enjoys sharing with her fans from many countries images of her next to her little ones, and of them alone, who she sees are already very big and handsome.

Angélica Masiel and Daniel Nicolás are two healthy and love-filled children, and they see that they love to pose for the cameras when their famous parents take pictures of them.

Surely as they grow they will discover the love for acting or the entertainment world, since they carry in their blood the taste for art inherited from their parents and their famous grandparents.







