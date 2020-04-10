Angélica Vale asks for money for actors affected by COVID-19 and they call her "raised"

Share it:

The actress Angélica Vale, originally from Mexico City and 44 years old, is heavily criticized on Instagram after requesting financial aid for Broadway actors who have been affected by the coronavirus COVID-19.

Angélica Vale, star of soap operas like La fea más bella and La fan, regrets that many of her friends on Broadway are having critical moments in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

My Broadway theater family has been affected by this pandemic. I have friends who lost their jobs at this time, but also do not know when they will be able to pay for a meal again. "

Angélica, daughter of the late actor Raúl Vale and the first actress Angélica María, asks that people who like and can contribute money through the Broadway Cares association.

But immediately many Internet users call Angélica Vale the worst and show her that in Mexico there are also many families affected by COVID-19 and they even call her "uprising".

Hear this 'my friends from Broadway' appeal to you! ”," Why not in Mexico? It is also needed here. Have you forgotten that you are Mexican? "", "They already gave you American citizenship and you forgot Mexico. That bad. You were born here".

Angélica, who is also a singer and television host, is told that I hope she thinks a little about her country and does something for her people.

Angelica Vale has been an actress since she was a child

Angelica started her artistic career since she was a child. According to information on Wikipedia, he appears for the first time on television when he was just two months old in the soap opera The Miracle of Living, starring his mother Angélica María.

Then, in 1978, he was part of the soap opera Broken Doll, and also in two films, The War of the Cakes and The Coyote and the Fight.

Angélica her famous parents involved her in show business since she was a child and she showed great interest in television cameras and was thrilled in the forums, where she grew up.

In 1980 she debuted with the musical comedy Zoila Sonrisas, then she appeared in the movie El gran Triiufo, alongside the late Rigo Tovar.









And in 1981 he reappeared on television in the soap opera The Home I Stole, along with Angélica María and Juan Ferrara, who were the protagonists.

Angélica Vale I have had a successful career as an actress, singer and television host and currently lives in the United States with her husband and children.

