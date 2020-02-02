 Angelica Ross would have been a candidate for a role in Loki

Share it:

The Serie "Loki" It is quite agitated these days, and it is not for less with a production that would already be underway if the dates that have sounded are true. After the bombing of the other day that Owen Wilson joined the cast of Marvel Studios production in an important role, the news that the actress jumps Angelica Ross would have been like little in the list of possible actresses for the series.

Insider Charles Murphy reveals the news saying that the actress was for a while candidate for a outstanding supporting role that would be in all the episodes of the series. The most unique is that the study was open that could be both a man and a woman who interprets this character that is described as a "strong leader."

Ross is a transgender actress who rose to fame for "Her Story" and we have also seen it in "American Horror Story"She is currently a great defender of the rights of transgender people. This, coupled with Marvel's indifference to find a man or a woman for the role seems to point directly to Sera, a transgender angel associated mainly with Angela and whose appearance in the series has been said on more than one occasion.

The mystery now is what is left, if Ross even read for the paper or if he ended up doing it with him.

