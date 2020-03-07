Angelica Rivera returns as La Gaviota to Televisa

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The soap opera Destilando Amor, starring the actors Angélica Rivera and Eduardo Yáñez and broadcast successfully on Channel 2 of Televisa 13 years ago, will be broadcast from March 23 by the same means.

Distilling Love will return to television from 3:30 p.m. (national time), the news portal of Las Estrellas is reported this afternoon.

This melodrama, produced by Nicandro Díaz, also features the stellar performances of Ana Martin, Martha Julia, Ana Patricia Rojo and Chantal Andere, from Mendoza.

In 2007, when it was released Distilling Love, it quickly became one of the favorite soap operas of the Mexican public and the same happened in other countries later, where it was seen.

The audience that watched Distilling Love in 2007 will have the opportunity to enjoy Rivera and Yanez's performances as a leading couple again, and the new audiences will enjoy a special story.

You may be interested: Angel Gabriel, so he answers when asked who his father is









The plot of Destilando Amor contemplates the life of Teresa, nicknamed La Gaviota (Angélica Rivera), who is a young jimadora, and when she goes to work at a farm she will meet Rodrigo (Eduardo Yáñez), the love of her life.