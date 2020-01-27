Angelica Rivera protagonist of "Ungovernable"? I could replace Kate del Castillo

The actress and former lady, Angelica Rivera, would have received a formal invitation from Netflix to replace Kate del Castillo in the leading role of the third season of the series “Ungovernable"

Unofficially, a representative of Netflix Latin America communicated to the digital portal Infobae Mexico that "La Gaviota" has already received a invitation Formal by the entertainment company, however, the actress has not yet responded.

The "Ungovernable" series is about the story about the first lady of Mexico, who has to flee when she is accused of murder her husband, the elected president of Mexico, who goes midway through his term.

If said project is accepted by Angelica Rivera, would be his first artistic project, after having been first lady and wife of the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, with whom he divorced at the end of his term and who maintains a stable relationship with the model Tania Ruiz

In addition, to start the project, would be 15 chapters of 60 minutes like the previous seasons created by Epigmenio Ibarra, Verónica Velasco and Natasha Ybarra-Klor, which is produced by Argos Communication for the imposing Netflix company.

With information from Infobae