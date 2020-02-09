Angelica Rivera poses smiling next to a mysterious man

Share it:

Mexican actress Angélica Rivera, former Lady of Mexico, causes controversy on social networks after the publication of a photograph in which she appears next to a mysterious man.

In different news portals the image in which Angelica Rivera poses next to a black-haired man is published and they both smile.

After having separated from Enrique Peña Nieto, Angélica Rivera now gives herself time to attend different events in Mexico City or other places, alone sometimes and sometimes, accompanied by her daughters.

Mrs. Rivera attended a Super Bowl sporting event was very well accompanied by a mysterious man.

Javier Sepúlveda, representative of the singer El Dasa, is the one who appears very close to Angélica Rivera in a photograph that publishes the Instagram account @javyusicmanager, and there are those who say that they are both a couple.

Ready to celebrate the super bowl! Here with the "former first lady of Mexico" and beautiful seagull … ", writes Javier in the title of the photograph in which he poses with Rivera.

Go ahead, you can, beauty! "," Beautiful, as always "," Elegant great Lady "," Javier, you very well accompanied "," As beautiful as ever "," Beautiful as always, whatever they say ", write users on Instagram.

Angelica Rivera starred behind successful soap operas such as La Dueña, Huracán and Ángela, on Televisa, and would be preparing her reappearance as an actress during 2020, it has also been reported in different media.









