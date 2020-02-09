TV Shows

Angelica Rivera poses smiling next to a mysterious man

February 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Mexican actress Angélica Rivera, former Lady of Mexico, causes controversy on social networks after the publication of a photograph in which she appears next to a mysterious man.

In different news portals the image in which Angelica Rivera poses next to a black-haired man is published and they both smile.

After having separated from Enrique Peña Nieto, Angélica Rivera now gives herself time to attend different events in Mexico City or other places, alone sometimes and sometimes, accompanied by her daughters.

Mrs. Rivera attended a Super Bowl sporting event was very well accompanied by a mysterious man.

Javier Sepúlveda, representative of the singer El Dasa, is the one who appears very close to Angélica Rivera in a photograph that publishes the Instagram account @javyusicmanager, and there are those who say that they are both a couple.

Ready to celebrate the super bowl! Here with the "former first lady of Mexico" and beautiful seagull … ", writes Javier in the title of the photograph in which he poses with Rivera.

Go ahead, you can, beauty! "," Beautiful, as always "," Elegant great Lady "," Javier, you very well accompanied "," As beautiful as ever "," Beautiful as always, whatever they say ", write users on Instagram.

Angelica Rivera starred behind successful soap operas such as La Dueña, Huracán and Ángela, on Televisa, and would be preparing her reappearance as an actress during 2020, it has also been reported in different media.




You may also be interested: What time and where to see the 2020 Oscar Awards

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]land.com. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.