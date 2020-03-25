Angélica Rivera is spared coronavirus attacks when she was first lady

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Who was spared a world of attack and criticism without a doubt was Angélica Rivera who was first lady a few years ago together with the now former president Enrique Peña Nieto, because the current AMLO government is being bombarded by the way the coronavirus pandemic is handled.

And as everyone knows, the exactrix was also in controversy a couple of years ago because of the way the past six-year term was handled, but now it was Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his wife who were criticized by the country because they have done Know that you are not acting correctly against coronavirus infections.





Currently Angélica lives withdrawn from the world of politics and has made some appearances on social networks where she has been seen increasingly younger, in addition to apparent intentions to return to the show business from which she moved away for a time.



See this post on Instagram Every time I see her my love, affection and respect grows. Angelica Rivera forever A post shared by waithsman (@waithsman) on Mar 9, 2020 at 7:48 p.m. PDT





As if that were not enough Rivera has a private account on Instagram where she only has people very close to her social circle because she wants to stay away from the public eye for a while and it is said that the famous woman wants to return with a large role to the small screen but nothing has been confirmed.





It may interest you

The only time Verónica Castro and Angélica Rivera acted together

Joselyn Cano gives photos to fans to face quarantine

Galilea Montijo's strange behavior in the face of coronavirus quarantine