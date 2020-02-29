Angelica Rivera, ex-wife of Enrique Peña Nieto could move to Switzerland with her daughter Regina

Share it:

The ex-wife of Enrique Peña Nieto Angélica Rivera has given much to talk about since she divorced former president Enrique Peña Nieto, and while the life of the former lady remains far from the spotlight, it is rumored that she could now take a turn that his new residence could be Switzerland.

This was announced by the program drivers Shocked, from the YouTube channel Producer 69, who assured that among the plans of Seagull For his new life he is residing in the European country with his youngest daughter, Regina.

Apparently, the protagonist of "Distilling Love" could change her residence to Switzerland once the school year of Regina ends, while Sofia would continue to live in Los Angeles and Fernanda in Massachusetts (USA).

Journalist Jorge Carbajal explained that Angélica Rivera will make a trip through Europe from March 6 to 20, and will be accompanied by her three daughters, Sofia (and her boyfriend), Regina, Fernanda, as well as their father, José Alberto Castro, and other guests

Angelica Rivera celebrated the Christmas holidays with her three daughters, Sofía, Fernanda, Regina, and their father, José Alberto "El Güero" Castro. Photo: Instagram



The trip will be done aboard the private plane of the Mexican actress, a gift from her ex-husband Peña Nieto after concluding her marriage, because he preferred to give that to twelve years of private flights, as she demanded.

Carbajal said that Angelica had already been looking for a house in Italy, but apparently none was to her liking, so she decided to change her plans to Switzerland.

It is known that after concluding her marriage to Peña Nieto, the actress decided to stop living in Mexico and move to Miami, where she has a luxurious apartment she used to travel to when she was first lady.

He had also expressed his desire to return to acting as an actress and give new impetus to his career, although so far his participation in any such project has not been confirmed.