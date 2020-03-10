Angelica Rivera appears with a totally new face and is praised

Share it:

Angélica Rivera has everyone with her mouth open because she appeared with her great friend makeup artist Waithsman with whom she posed for a photo where she was seen completely different, because her face looked spectacular.

Even the fans far from attacking the actress for looking different congratulated her, because they really liked how she looks in her single stage since she has enjoyed her freedom to the fullest, in addition to her commitment as first lady when she was with Enrique Peña Nieto.

"Peña Nieto was running out now I see her more beautiful", "She looks super young and beautiful", "Impeccable she, every day younger and more beautiful. Greetings!", They wrote to Rivera who according to his daughter Sofia, could return at any time to soap operas.

It is worth mentioning that there are few appearances that Angelica has made in the middle of the show because she has spent traveling to be aware of her daughters, who live in different parts, because the last time they were seen all together was at Christmas .

For his part, his daughter Sofia has been in charge of following the steps of the famous seagull in the world of entertainment, since we have seen her in several projects, the most recent was in Mira Who Dances, where she competed against other celebrities.