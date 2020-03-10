TV Shows

Angelica Rivera appears with a totally new face and is praised

March 10, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Angélica Rivera has everyone with her mouth open because she appeared with her great friend makeup artist Waithsman with whom she posed for a photo where she was seen completely different, because her face looked spectacular.

Even the fans far from attacking the actress for looking different congratulated her, because they really liked how she looks in her single stage since she has enjoyed her freedom to the fullest, in addition to her commitment as first lady when she was with Enrique Peña Nieto.

"Peña Nieto was running out now I see her more beautiful", "She looks super young and beautiful", "Impeccable she, every day younger and more beautiful. Greetings!", They wrote to Rivera who according to his daughter Sofia, could return at any time to soap operas.

It is worth mentioning that there are few appearances that Angelica has made in the middle of the show because she has spent traveling to be aware of her daughters, who live in different parts, because the last time they were seen all together was at Christmas .

READ:  “I fell like a kick in the cu…”: Karla Sofía answers attacks by Monserrat Oliver and Yolanda Andrade

For his part, his daughter Sofia has been in charge of following the steps of the famous seagull in the world of entertainment, since we have seen her in several projects, the most recent was in Mira Who Dances, where she competed against other celebrities.

.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.