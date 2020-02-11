Angélica Rivera and "Güero" Castro appear together for a special reason

Share it:

Despite his clear distancing from the world of entertainment and cameras, Angélica Rivera reappeared on her daughter Sofía Castro's Instagram, to pose in one of her photographs, but what most caught her followers' attention was that she was new account next to her ex-husband, José Alberto "El Güero" Castro.

Like a whole big happy family, José Alberto, Sofía and Angélica posed for photography from the study of the "Look Who Dances" program of Univisión, where the young woman participates every Sunday.

Undoubtedly, the stars joined once more for a particular reason; See your daughter's rehearsals for the talent show.

The 23-year-old actress took advantage of the publication to express her feelings before these family moments and thanked her parents, who have always been supporting her unconditionally throughout her artistic career.

I tell you that on Saturday at the general rehearsal they accompanied me ❤️ my greatest engine, my strength and to whom I owe practically everything I am❤️ Thank you mom and dad for being my unconditional, for being the best parents in the world and for Never let go of my sisters and me! Thank you, I always LOVE YOU INFINITY, "Sofia wrote.

This image quickly gave what to speak for Internet users, who assured that the two famous "are going to return" and that the star of Mexican soap operas would have been very well divorced, because it looks incredible and more radiant than ever.

It is worth mentioning that it is not the first time that Castro and Rivera appear together in a photograph, in December of last year in the picture of the holiday parties, they appeared as a whole family united from the living room of their house while wearing similar attire.