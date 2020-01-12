Angelica Fuentes forbade her daughters to go to her father's funeral, Jorge Vergara?

After the commentator David Faitelson exhibited that the daughters from Angelica Fuentes Y Jorge Vergara they did not attend their father's funeral, it was said that the Chivas owner's ex-wife had forbidden them to attend.

Chivas stuff: In the Mass in honor of Jorge Vergara there were two chairs reserved for the daughters of Jorge and Angelica Fuentes. Amaury ordered that his sisters be given a place (Valentina and María Ignacia). In appearance, they were forbidden to attend. pic.twitter.com/z8xy00D8Zu – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) December 12, 2019

However, Fuentes's lawyers sent a letter to Halftime where they denied that the businessman's widow had forbidden her daughters, Valentina and María Ignacia, to attend the ceremony. And they even implied that they were not even invited.

Ms. Fuentes did not receive any calls from people related to Mr. Vergara and did not prohibit her daughters from attending Mr. Vergara's funeral. (…) In addition, their daughters could not travel to Mexico because they did not have passports: their father, recently deceased, refused to support Ms. Fuentes in this process, ”the lawyers of the businessman's wife shared.

Thus, Angelica Fuentes would not have prohibited his daughters travel from the United States to Mexico to attend the funeral of Jorge Vergara.

