TV Shows

Angelica Fuentes forbade her daughters to go to her father's funeral, Jorge Vergara?

January 12, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:
angelica-fuentes-prohibio-a-sus-daughters-go-to-the-funeral-of-his-dad-jorge-vergara "data-lazy-srcset =" https://www.gtu.com.mx/wp-content /uploads/2019/12/angelica-fuentes-prohibio-a-sus-hijas-ir-al-funeral-de-su-papa-jorge-vergara.jpg 635w, https://www.gtu.com.mx/ wp-content / uploads / 2019/12 / angelica-fuentes-prohibio-a-sus-daughters-go-to-the-funeral-of-his-papa-jorge-vergara-300x168.jpg 300w, https: //www.gtu .com.mx / wp-content / uploads / 2019/12 / angelica-fuentes-prohibio-a-su-daughters-go-to-the-funeral-of-his-papa-jorge-vergara-390x220.jpg 390w "data- lazy-sizes = "(max-width: 635px) 100vw, 635px" data-lazy-src = "https://www.gtu.com.mx/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/angelica-fuentes-prohibio -a-his-daughters-go-to-the-funeral-of-his-dad-jorge-vergara.jpg "/><noscript><noscript><img width=

After the commentator David Faitelson exhibited that the daughters from Angelica Fuentes Y Jorge Vergara they did not attend their father's funeral, it was said that the Chivas owner's ex-wife had forbidden them to attend.

However, Fuentes's lawyers sent a letter to Halftime where they denied that the businessman's widow had forbidden her daughters, Valentina and María Ignacia, to attend the ceremony. And they even implied that they were not even invited.

Ms. Fuentes did not receive any calls from people related to Mr. Vergara and did not prohibit her daughters from attending Mr. Vergara's funeral. (…) In addition, their daughters could not travel to Mexico because they did not have passports: their father, recently deceased, refused to support Ms. Fuentes in this process, ”the lawyers of the businessman's wife shared.

Thus, Angelica Fuentes would not have prohibited his daughters travel from the United States to Mexico to attend the funeral of Jorge Vergara.

With information from Halftime.

You may also like:

“It makes me laugh,” says Sarita Sosa after being called ‘villana’; could come to Mexico to collect royalties

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.