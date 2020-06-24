Angela Madson Paralympic T-shirt found dead and tied to her boat as she crossed the Pacific

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Angela Madsen appeared tied to her boat (Twitter: @msparasurfer)

The Paralympic Shirt Angela Madsen She was found lifeless on the ship she departed with last April in search of the challenge of crossing the Pacific Ocean. It had been three days since the environment of the 60-year-old woman (she had met them in the middle of the journey on May 10) had had no news from her.

Madsen, who participated in three Paralympic Games, was found in her boat, to which she was moored. She pretended to be the oldest woman to cross the ocean alone. I was trying to join the section on the water from Marina del Rey (Los Angeles, California) with Honolulu, the capital of the archipelago of Hawaii.

Last June 21, the latest notifications were recorded for Madsen, who had a four-month trip planned and was in the middle of recording a documentary in which he would show his objective accomplished. Through your account Twitter He used an application to share his location via satellite. His last message was last Sunday: “Tomorrow is a day for swimming. I have to re-chain my bow anchor flange in case there is a major storm. It was unleashed some time ago. I've been using the stern. "

The image with his wife Debra is the one he has as a profile on his Twitter account (@msparasurfer)

A helicopter from the United States Coast Guard and the German freighter "Polynesia" were the ones targeted for the search for Angela and who found her body: he had passed away a few hours ago and the boat was capsized. He Angela's body was tied to the boat called "RowofLife". His wife, Debra, commented on social media: “When I checked her email, she had not returned a message. From the satellite tracking it didn't seem like he was rowing the boat, he was adrift. It was very far from land and communication was complicated. I had hope, but I already felt a feeling of heaviness in my chest ”.

They reported that he had traveled about 2,000 kilometers since his departure (approximately half of the mapped path) and maintained permanent communication with his wife and the producers of the documentary. While the North American aircraft was the one that spotted the athlete's boat, the German freighter recovered the body and arrived at the port on Monday night, although the news was known in the last hours. Angela was living her dream. He loved being in the water as you could see in the photos he sent ”, they explained in a statement that was published in the account of Facebook from where they followed the journey. His wife also revealed: “Angela knew the risks better than any of us and was willing to take them because being at sea made her happier than anything else. He told us over and over that if he died trying, this is how he wanted to go. "

Madsen had won the bronze medal in shot put at the 2012 London Paralympics and, along with her partner Helen Taylor, had become the first woman to row the Indian Ocean (she had also participated in the 2008 Beijing Games. and Rio de Janeiro 2016). In 2014 she had already managed to cross the Pacific with a partner but now she dreamed of doing it alone.

Tragic finale for the Paralympic athlete (Twitter: @msparasurfer)

An accident that occurred in 1993 during a basketball game with the United States Marine Corps had left her paraplegic (surgery for the rupture of two discs in her spinal column was unsuccessful). He maintained a legal battle with the army of his country for a long time, one of the reasons why he went into depression and was left on the street. After divorcing her husband, he declared himself homosexual and rebuilt his life as a Paralympic athlete motivated by Veterans of the Marines.

Through an adapted sports program, he discovered rowing in the late 1990s and, a decade later, completed his first sailing in the Atlantic. He conducted a nonprofit adapted rowing program in Long Beach (where he was born) and founded the California Adapted Rowing Program.

“Angela brought unrivaled passion, joy, and determination to the world. We were fortunate that he came into our lives as a member of the Paralympic family. ”said Cathy Sellers, retired director of the United States Paralympic Games. “He was tireless in everything he did, but I always appreciated defending all kinds of diversity in the sport. He vowed to educate the next generation of Paralympic athletes and selflessly taught mentors, coaches, and teaches others. ”

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC :

Shock in France over tragic death of worker at AS Monaco training center

Pope Francis' emotional letter to Alex Zanardi: "In this very painful moment, I am close to you"

The internal conflict that broke out after the Adria Tour: Djokovic's father accused Dimitrov of starting the wave of infections