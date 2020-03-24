Angela Aguilar's sister takes advantage of the quarantine with her photos

Share it:

Who is taking advantage of the quarantine like any famous is Aneliz Aguilar, the older sister of Ángela Aguilar, who as we all know contrary to the rest of her family has preferred to become popular but for her way of dressing.

And it is that Aneliz has a perfect taste when it comes to dressing, since we have seen on her social networks the variety of garments that she likes to wear for her fans, leaving everyone with their mouths open because the young woman does not use any brand but the best ones.





"These beautiful greet me father-in-law Pepe Aguilar", You are very beautiful aneliz_aguilar God bless you "," You look divine my love …… A kiss on your skin, "netizens write to the girl.



See this post on Instagram One of my favorite things to wear are matching sets they always make you look so put together A publication shared by Aneliz Aguilar (@aneliz_aguilar) on Mar 23, 2020 at 4:03 PDT







See this post on Instagram Here’s a collection of pictures of me sitting on a couch in quarantine . What are you guys binge watching on Netflix right now? Any recommendations? A publication shared by Aneliz Aguilar (@aneliz_aguilar) on Mar 19, 2020 at 5:43 p.m. PDT





Let us remember that Aneliz has a perfect relationship with her brothers, as she shows it in the stories on her Instagram where she is very close to them despite the fact that she made music on one hand and that is that she was the first of the Aguilar dynasty that began singing with his father.





It is worth mentioning that there are several celebrities who isolated themselves in their homes to avoid being infected with the coronavirus disease that spread overnight and has claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

