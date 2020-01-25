Ángela Aguilar sings the Latin anthem and they celebrate it

Share it:

Singer Ángela Aguilar, daughter of singer-songwriter Pepe Aquilar, sang the Latin anthem and thereby delighted fans of Coapa's ensemble.

The video circulates on YouTube and you can see an excited Angela Aguilar, although she says she doesn't watch football because she doesn't like it.

In an interview that they do for the program Erazno and La Chokolata, Ángela, 16 years old, sings a stanza of the Latin anthem and is celebrated by those around her.

It is worth remembering that the young woman sang the Mexican National Anthem during the last fight of Saúl El Canelo Álvarez, when he faced Sergey Kovalev on November 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Pepe Aguilar is fond of the Heart of the Eagles of America and in recent days he made fun of the followers of the Chivas, who did not hesitate to attack him strongly in social networks.

Ángela Aguilar Álvarez is originally from Los Angeles, California, United States and has shown her love for singing since she was a child.

He has always been musically supported by Pepe Aguilar, his father, and him and his grandfather, the late Antonio Aguilar, has undoubtedly inherited the great talent he has.

Ángela acquired a lot of relevance as a singer after performing La Llorona at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2018.