Ángela Aguilar overshadowed by her cousin Majo with tremendous dance

Majo Aguilar cousin sister of Angela Aguilar overshadowed the interpreter of La Llorona with a video she published a few hours ago where she is seen dancing in a spectacular way, making it clear that she has more talent and that few of her fans knew.

More than 27 thousand reproductions he obtained his video, where he is very happy doing what he likes most because there is no doubt that the Aguilar dynasty is fascinated with art because they have been in his blood for several generations.

"I really like dancing, it's my favorite exercise because I never really liked going to the gym. I recorded one of my makeshift dances and I wanted to share them hahaha. Maybe I will be climbing sooner (I really don't know why I hadn't done it before ) Kisses!"Majo wrote.

In the meantime her fans congratulated her and let her know that they would love to see her singing soon on stage or even that she did a duet with some of her cousins ​​with whom they have already been seen together in the past.

"Someone call the governorate for this woman to govern," "Apart from singing cute, because she dances super well ..", "Beautiful dance you are also very beautiful there is I think I fell in love with a beautiful kiss," Majo wrote his fans to see her dance very professionally.

Remember that Ángela Aguilar is preparing hard for her next presentations and that the young woman has tremendous potential, proof of this is

the multiple nominations she received in the past in the most important ceremonies of the music industry although she has only won some awards the girl wants more.