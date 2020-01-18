Ángela Aguilar crossed out as believed to despise the press

Share it:

It seems that Ángela Aguilar is already feeling the blows of fame and is that the young woman who defended Alejandra Guzmán, along with her father Pepe Aguilar after she got upset with the press because they were supposed to hurt her.

Now the young woman is being attacked by Internet users after she told her father to make a move so that celebrities do not offer interviews at airports, so she was labeled as believed and arrogant, because they consider the young woman who is starting at Music world really deals with the press.

"Dad, I have an idea because we don't make a move that artists don't give interviews at airports anymore, no matter who you are, don't give interviews at airports."Angela said for what caused the anger of Internet users.

"Why don't we make a move not to interview you more @AngelaAguilar__ don't forget that you don't have the trajectory to look for you. @PepeAguilar don't harm your daughter's career so that she clearly needs the attention of the press, it's just beginning .. ", they wrote to the young woman.

It should be mentioned that the young woman has become a celebrity for some years since her powerful voice has led her to be nominated for the best music awards and although she has won few, the young woman continues to seek the horns of the moon, but some of his statements have hurt her a little.

Remember that Angela could make her own tour alone without her father being there because the public has asked for it.