Angela Aguilar breaks the nets with the size of her waist

Once again Angela Aguilar returns to the ring of the most beautiful girls in the show and that is that the young woman broke social networks by showing herself in denim pants that highlighted her small waist which is very famous among her followers.

In the photo you can see the daughter of Pepe Aguilar posing in the most natural way, in addition to showing more professionalism on camera, making it clear that in addition to singing, she also knows how to become an excellent model every time she wants.

So far the photo has reached more than 300 thousand likes and several comments where they let her know that she looks magnificent, they also confessed that they miss seeing her on stage, because as everyone knows she moved away due to the confinement caused by coronavirus.

"Beautiful @angela_aguilar_ without a doubt", "Hey, download it, don't download your beauty because you leave one blind", "Perfect the photo !! Now I'm more of a fan", they wrote to Angela.

Let us remember that the singer is not the only one beautiful in her family since her sister Aneliz and her cousin Majo also leave Internet users speechless every time they upload a photo making it clear that all Aguilar are very beautiful.

