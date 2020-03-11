TV Shows

Angela Aguilar boasts luxurious and expensive sneakers

March 11, 2020
Edie Perez
There is no doubt that when it comes to fashion and trend, Angela Aguilar tries to impose it immediately. Proof of this were the expensive shoes of the Gucci brand that she boasted on social networks, making it clear that she loves having luxury shoes on her feet.

According to the portal of the prestigious brand, they have a value of 659 dollars (14 thousand Mexican pesos), so some of their fans were left with their mouths open by the luxurious tastes of the interpreter of La llorona.

"You are too beautiful, I love you", "Let there be no lack of Gucci, you are beautiful Angela", "You are very pretty", the fans wrote to the singer who has everyone excited because at her young age she has accomplished several projects in the music industry demonstrating why she is the daughter of Pepe Aguilar.

Something that has also caught the attention of Internet users is the tremendous waist that the young woman wears, because she wears it every time she can in her concerts where she presumes charrería dresses with which she looks spectacular.

Angela's older sister Aneliz has also caught the attention of everyone for her peculiar way of dressing, since far from being interested in music like her brothers, she prefers to wear her outfits on social networks showing that she also knows how to dress.

