Ángel Correa has coronavirus and will miss the Champions League

The Atlético Madrid forward will not travel to Portugal to face the Champions League quarter-finals. Photo: Reuters / Carl Recine

Two important casualties will suffer the Atletico Madrid ahead of the quarterfinals to be played in Lisbon next Thursday in front of Leipzig of Germany. While the positive cases of coronavirus had registered on Saturday, the club in the Spanish capital recently reported that it is the players Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko.

In this sense, both players will miss the definition of the most coveted tournament in Europe, given that they will not be part of the delegation that travels to Portugal to face their commitment to the team german.

"The first team will return to training this afternoon with the absence of Angel Correa, than he remains isolated at home without presenting symptoms. For its part, Sime Vrsaljko, which was recovering from injury outside the group, He is also asymptomatic and will remain at home by decision of the Medical Services, although his case is considered as resolved by the health authorities, having generated antibodies (IgG) several months ago ”, explained the Mattress in an official statement.

"Thus, 21 first-team footballers plus Academy players Alex Dos Santos, Manu Sánchez, Riquelme and Toni Moya They will travel to the Portuguese capital tomorrow to concentrate for the quarterfinals of the Champions League”, Concluded the document.

The team of Cholo Simeone wants to get revenge after the lost finals against him Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

The notice

The first team and members of the coaching staff underwent new PCR tests yesterday, the result of which has been negative in all of them, after the appearance of two positive cases in the tests carried out on Saturday. Following the health protocol, said tests were also carried out on relatives living with the two positive cases, all of which were also negative.

The club's Medical Services have received authorization in both cases to reveal their identity and thus end the speculation.

The first team will return to training this afternoon with the absence of Ángel Correa, who remains isolated at his home without presenting symptoms. For his part, Sime Vrsaljko, who was recovering from an injury outside the group, is also asymptomatic and will remain at home by decision of the Medical Services, although his case is considered as resolved by the health authorities as he has generated antibodies (IgG) several months ago. The doctors will supervise the monitoring of both players as established by the health protocol.

The club and its Medical Services want to thank the media for the respect shown towards the privacy of these two cases.

In this way, 21 players from the first team plus Academy players Alex Dos Santos, Manu Sánchez, Riquelme and Toni Moya will travel to the Portuguese capital tomorrow to focus on the Champions League quarterfinals.

