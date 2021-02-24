Angel Beats !: Girls Dead Monster Unit Releases New Song

Since its original broadcast more than ten years ago, the original anime produced by the studios P.A.WORKS, Angel Beats!, introduced the musical unit Girls Dead Monster (abbreviated as GirlDeMo), made up of four characters and an assistant. This musical unit included the following members:

Miyuki Sawashiro What Masami Iwasawa , lead vocalist and guitarist.

What , lead vocalist and guitarist. Chie Matsuura What Hisako , lead guitarist.

What , lead guitarist. Kana Asumi What Miyuki Irie , drummer.

What , drummer. Emiri Katou What Shiori Sekine , bass guitarist.

What , bass guitarist. Eri Kitamura Y LiSA What Yui, assistant and later lead vocalist and rhythm guitar.

During their career as a musical unit, the group released two studio albums, six singles, and a compilation album, and several of their songs were used as part of the soundtrack for the animated series. For example, “Ichiban no Takaramono ~ Yui ending ver. ~” Was used as the second ending theme, specifically in the tenth episode.

It turns out that it had previously been revealed that the franchise would inspire a pachinko machine that will be released soon in Japan. For those unfamiliar with the concept, “pachinko” is a game system similar to pinball. They combine a video and betting system and are generally considered the quintessential Japanese slot machine. In a pachinko machine, the player must buy a number of steel balls and insert them into the machine. These balls must fall into a kind of doors that give bonuses to the player.

Although it was already known that the delivery would include the songs released by Girls Dead Monster To date, this morning it surprised fans of the franchise that the company behind the launch, Sammy Inc., will reveal a new song titled “Girls Don’t Cry”, again featuring the participation of LiSA. More new and original songs will be revealed soon.

Finally, the original thirteen episode anime was produced by the studios. P.A.WORKS, under the direction of Seiji Kishi and scripts written by Jun Maeda, who also composed the soundtrack in collaboration with Anant-Garde Eyes. The series premiered in Japan in April 2013 and inspired, in addition to two OVAs, a visual novel, a light novel, and four spin-off manga.

Sinopsis de Angel Beats!

Otonashi wakes up only to find that he has died. A girl with a sniper rifle named Yuri explains that they are in the afterlife, and Otonashi realizes that the only thing he can remember is her name. Yuri tells him that he leads the “Shinde Sekai Sensen (Battle Corps of the Afterlife)”, and makes war against a girl named Tenshi. Unable to believe Yuri’s claims that Tenshi is evil, Otonashi tries to talk to her, but the encounter doesn’t go the way he intended.

Thus, Otonashi decides to join the SSS and fight Tenshi, but is strangely attracted to her. As he tries to recover his memories and understand Tenshi, he will gradually unravel the mysteries of the afterlife.

Source: Otakomu