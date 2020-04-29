Angel Beats creator! and Charlotte confirms: "on May 10 we will make an announcement"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The talented creator and screenwriter of Angel Beats! and Charlotte, at an event for Genron Cafe, revealed that he was working on a new animated project. Are you ready for a new title that will break your heart with emotions?

Jun Maeda is one of the most popular writers in the Japanese animation community, thanks to his ability to create emotionally engaging stories. Earlier in the month, lo study P.A. Works had warned fans of an upcoming announcement ahead of Angel Beats 10th anniversary !. The company, in fact, already on other occasions had reiterated its willingness to continue collaborating with the screenwriter on new projects and it therefore seems that the wait is now nearing its conclusion.

On the occasion of a live streaming for Genron Cafe, Maeda confirmed that the new title will be announced on May 10th. It is not known whether the work will be a sequel to one of the Studio's previous works or a new production, but we will keep you updated until the official announcement. Finally, we remind you that P.A. Works is currently working on Appare-Ranman, a series available on Yamato Animation which, unfortunately, is currently on hiatus due to Covid-19.

And you, on the other hand, are curious about the new anime of Jun Maeda? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.