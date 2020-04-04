Anfield, Marcos Llorente's mascot with whom he has surprised on social networks

Marcos Llorente, rojiblanco hero on the last night of Champions and football, with the Atlético de Madrid pass in Liverpool, he has surprised on social networks in the last few hours for something extra-sports, and that is nothing other than the name of his pet. For curious and striking, the rojiblancos fans liked it a lot the content of one of the Instagram stories.

In it you can see Marcos Llorente's dog lying down, resting in the sun when the Atlético de Madrid player reveals the curious name of the pet: Anfield. The stadium in which the former Real Madrid player became a mattress hero has gone beyond the memory and the history of Atletico, but it will also be the name of someone who will accompany Llorente for many years.

The midfielder led by Cholo Simeone was capital in the elimination of the current champion of the Champions League, at the expense of what both FIFA and UEFA decide.

The Atlético de Madrid player always has been very active on social media And both he and his partner take advantage of Instagram to get closer to their day to day, and that the followers of today's rojiblanca do not miss anything of the routine of a footballer, who is often praised for his physical condition, a method that he follows maintaining as it is on his Instagram.

Also noteworthy is the solidarity proposal carried out by the Atlético de Madrid midfielder to fight the coronavirus. In it, multiple experts epidemiologists and virologists give conferences to nourish information to his followers in a non-profit gesture.