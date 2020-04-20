Anette Michel, Israel Jaitovich and their little-known love story

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Actor and television host Israel Jaitovich reveals that he and also actress Anette Michele, star of soap operas like North of the Heart and When You Are Mine, helped her so that her career began to emerge in Mexico, they also had an affair.

In an interview with the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante on the program The minute that changed my destiny, Israel Jaitovich also reveals that Anette Michel may have been unfaithful to him when they were together.

Israel told Gustavo Adolfo Infante that years ago, he and Anette had been a romantic partner and perhaps few know this, since they were very discreet in their relationship.

Jaitovich mentioned that he met Anette when he was a car driver and she was an aide. Anette's mother had to go live abroad and she stayed in Mexico, where little by little she began her artistic career.

You can read: This is how Manuel and Pablo look like today, the twins of "My heart is yours"

Jaitovich helped Anette to star in Al norte del corazón, next to Jorge Luis Pila, with whom she would begin to become romantically involved.

We were three years together, I went to compete in the races … she spent a lot of time recording and she began to behave strangely ”, Israel mentions to Gustavo Adolfo.

Anette, in addition to being an actress, has developed professionally as a host on shows such as Tempranito, Venga la Alegría and MasterChef México.









Israel, who in his beginnings in the Mexican show business acted in soap operas such as Capricho and Valeria and Maximiliano points out that Anette could have been unfaithful to him in those years.

No, you didn't fool me … well yes, no … you did fool me, right? Don't make me pissed off *, ”says Jaitovich.

Israel is originally from Mexico City (1969) and began his artistic career when he was 20 years old in the comic series Single Dad, alongside César Costa.

In 1990 she made her soap opera debut in My Little Soledad, which starred Veronica Castro and Omar Fierro.

IMPORTANT, ABOUT CORONAVIRUS: To get the latest news about coronavirus, register by clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly







