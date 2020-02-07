Anel Noreña reveals that she was “Miss Mexico 1966” and it looked like this (PHOTOS)

Before meeting José José, little is known about the life of Anel Noreña, however, the actress was responsible for revealing that she was “Miss Mexico of Los Angeles 1966”.

Although Anel had never talked about her role as a beauty queen, the ex-wife of the Prince of the Song shared some images where she looks spectacular.

"Miss Mexico of Los Angeles 1966. The beginning of a story that even my father God allows me to continue and I thank every day for having so much support from you."

Anel explained that "with this event I made my way in my career and what it was, what it is and what it will continue to be."

In the images you can see the mother of Marysol and José Joel being crowned. Accompanied the legend of the following sentence:

"Never give up, your dreams are right in front of you, just go for them and never stop chasing them."

