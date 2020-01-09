Anel attacks strongly against El Brujo Mayor in Hoy

Share it:

Anel Noreña, ex-wife of the late singer José José, attacked strongly against El Brujo Mayor during the morning of this Thursday in the program Hoy de Televisa, where they were as guests.

Anel Noreña, who mother of Marysol and José José, with whom she had with José José, he called El Brujo Mayor a liar when he referred to the book he took to advertise in Hoy and in which he talks about the life of The Prince of the song.

Everything that is written there is a lie! Nothing is true. Let it be clear that Sara wrote that book, "Anel said when referring to the book This is my life.

Anel was enraged at having El Brujo Mayor in front of her, while Galilea Montijo and Raúl Araiza (who were next to El Brujo and Anel) did not know what to do.

That book tells many lies, that book never gave it to me and with that I tell you everything so as not to offend me. ”

Anel also answered El Brujo Mayor regarding his claim that she allegedly bewitched José José.

You were saying 'Anel bewitched Joseph' … and you know what I'm going to tell you? Of course I bewitched you ladies and gentlemen! The day I gave him a kiss he became a prince.









The discussion was completely live and before the statements of Anel, El Brujo Mayor remained practically silent and limited himself to citing some sentences from the content of the José José book he had in his hands.