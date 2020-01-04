Andy Sidaris's cinema and his incredible universe of erotic action

Share it:

Squeeze the heat. The teams are playing their lives on the pitch. Everything indicates that we will go towards an inevitable extension. Boredom is high level. And then, it happens. And he always misses us. How many times have we seen a plane like this during a sports broadcast? Blame Andy Sidaris.

Honey shot

Well, that resource, that kind of shot, is known as "Honey Shot." And Andy Sidaris, a veteran sports director, invented it during the 1980s. Sidaris was a pioneer of television realization who had the idea of ​​resorting to close-ups of cheerleaders and attractive girls in the stands at sporting events.

As if that were not enough, he won an Emmy award in 1969 for directing ABC's sports coverage of the 1968 Mexican Olympics. Once the sports scene was revolutionized, Sidaris jumped into fiction, directing episodes of series such as 'The Invisible Man' ( Gemini Man) or the popular 'Kojak' … but not before making clear his intentions in his debut opera, 'Sweet and Dangerous' (Stacey), all a compilation classic of trash movie trailers.

Known in Italy as 'The detective porn', the Sidaris movie was a statement of intent. All the passions of his visionary creator (although it would still take time for solo writing) were raised to maximum power. Attractive women with ease to get rid of their clothes, helicopters in chase, slow motion deaths and lots of sex soft pulling rancid Come on, it started in the cinema with a classic exploitation.

The jump to the big leagues

Content with the result of his film, which would mark the course to follow in the rest of his work, in addition to opening endless doors to the sub-genres that would begin to emerge from under the stones, the director needed six years to return to direct a movie: 'The seven professionals', his most respected work by critics and public.

Starring the mythical William Smith, who only wore muscles on the poster, this genuine series thriller b-pulling az marked the island of Hawaii on the map as the scene of unimaginable action raids so far: public killings, tacky skaters who they don't seem to have any mastery of their tool, free nudes and an exquisite taste when it comes to taking care of credits.

Sidaris would perfect the formula with his next film, but the foundations of his cinema, of his lightness and everything goes as long as he achieved first-class entertainment, were here. With a script by Robert Baird and William Driskill, veterans in Cannon and on television, about an idea of ​​the director, 'Seven' (his original title), is a movie really ahead of its time. A precursor to a lot of generic action cinema with a level of spectacularity that makes it difficult to assimilate that it is before the 1980s. From here begins the golden age of his cinema, between 1979 and 1989. The prodigious decade of Andy Sidaris.

Perfecting the formula

It would be a few years before the director returned to the streets with an amazing double program formed by 'Malibu Express'(1985) and'Hard Ticket to Hawaii'(1987), its two greatest excesses, two titles that exceed any expectation of the most adventurous spectator when looking for a couple of hours of unpretentious fun or (presumably) brain.

In the first one, a womanizer investigator from Texas, a detail that is clear seeing the briefcase where he carries his weapons, is hired to investigate who is behind some high-tech leaks for Russians. Again some great credit titles very consistent with the time (Sidaris jumps from the typewriter of the previous movie to the computer of these credits), more Playboy girls, action, messing and a new antihero for your gallery, in this case played by a Darby Hinton superbly accompanied by Sybil Danning.

'Malibu Express' is a first level entertainment that, like all the cinema of its responsible, would not be well seen today. Written alone by Sidaris, without mediators, it makes clear where her creator wants to go and she is not ashamed or hesitates for a single second. With it the gap between the old action and entanglement comedies of the 70s and the hybrid between espionage, eroticism and comedy where the cinema of Andy Sidaris would stay to live forever.

The top of Sidaris came with 'Hard Ticket to Hawaii', one of the most complicated films to explain that I have been lucky enough to see in my whole life. Long before Amir Shervan and Tommy Wiseau, Sidaris combined spy thriller, caspian eroticism, free nudes, killer skaters, monsters (yes, monsters) and a soundtrack almost more blushing than all of the above in a delirium that includes even the most ridiculous self-promotion.

The movie is full of misinterpretations and problematic characters at all levels, but still manages to be an incredibly explosive action movie exercise. And monstrous. I repeat: in this movie there are also monsters. And heavy weapons that shoot indoors without any look.

The soundtrack even has a pop song created for the occasion, which demonstrates the level and care of a filmmaker's production at the best moment of his career. Y the most amazing credits of his entire career. It is also possible that the craziest execution in film history is here. As you see, a classic.

The beginning of the end

Maybe because of the change of age, maybe because the good ideas are over, Sidaris began to decay artistically from 'Picasso Trigger'(1988), to close those years of fat cows with'Savage Beach'(1999), thus covering ten years on the crest of the wave and preparing the ground for the most chaste video live of his career.

Almost a sequel to the previous film, something that is felt in all his productions, 'Picasso Trigger' is full of everything we like about his cinema, but with some worrying symptoms of fatigue who already warned that good always ends. Fixing part of its boring staging at the moment of truth, the film ends up delivering all that one expects from a film by its director Sidaris although far from the freshness of his best proposals.

As always, but increasingly accentuated, there are hardly any differences between the films. The formula ran out when it had to run out and jokes, locations and uniforms ceased to be funny. For its part, 'Savage Beach', has its classic desert island, with a shipment of Filipino gold stolen by Japanese and lost at sea during World War II.

'Savage Beach' is a treasure hunt with a plot as convoluted as usual with Andy Sidaris at the helm. He has his usual nudes and the plus of having the always deadly villain specialist Al Leong, a face that appears in every movie of your life.

From there came the low hours of an artist who had already said everything he had to say in the cinema. 'Inferno Burst' (1990), with Erik Estrada and Danny Trejo, 'Hawaii Connection' (1991), where Pat Morita fell well surrounded, or 'Fit to Kill' (1993) still had a decent distribution despite be more by-products than great ideas from Sidaris. 'Day of the Warrior' (1996) and 'L.E.T.H.A.L. Ladies: Return to Savage Beach '(1998) were his swan song, practically junk cinema … but always fun and still with some visible identity.

Andy Sidaris was an author able to create a universe of its own without raising his voice and who, at least in his country of origin, is being rediscovered over time. Today, of course, his cinema would have no place and would be criticized, censored and buried as deeply as possible, but, you know what? I hope there are more Sidaris out there. And no, the cinema of The Asylum and company does not count. That is done with the same calligraphy as the big franchises, but with loose money.