 Andy Serkis advances that Venom 2 will deepen the relationship of Eddie and the symbiote

The filming of the sequel to "Venom", another of the films that would be released this 2020, is being carried out with great discretion, to the point that we have hardly any details of how the production of the film is progressing – although details are leaked such as for example issues related to Carnage and Shriek. However, taking advantage of the director's presence Andy Serkis at BAFTA last night he was asked about the status of the Sony Pictures movie.

The actor also could not offer many details about the film, but he does promise that the link between Eddie Brock, the role of Tom Hardy, and the symbiote will remain one of the central themes.

I can't say much about it, but we've been shooting for 40 days and it's really exciting. We have the magnificent Tom Hardy in the center and we see a deepening of the relationship between him and Venom. Obviously there is a nemesis character … and that's all I can say. It's going well and we have a fantastic cast.

The film, as we said, is expected for this 2020 but the truth is that the premiere date set for October this year was curiously eliminated as a possible premiere date when producer Amy Pascal said we would calmly wait for the movie. However, nothing else has been said about it and for that reason, it is still thought that the film will be released this October. In this installment we will have Carnage as the main villain of the film, following that nemesis referred to by Serkis.

