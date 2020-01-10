Andy Muschietti will direct the remake of 'Howls' for Netflix

Share it:

Andy Muschietti has yet to make his own real action version of 'The Flash' for DC, but a few months ago, when we interviewed him in London on the occasion of the premiere of 'It: Chapter 2', the filmmaker confirmed that he would love to make a remake from 'Howls' ('The Howling'), his favorite lycanthropes movie, which today just confirmed officially.

Muschietti will direct this new version of Joe Dante's classic werewolf movie for Netflix, news that confirmed That Hashtag Show while moderating a panel of the movie 'Underwater'. 'Howls' premiered in 1981, a year that is considered the best for werewolves cinema, as tapes such as light also appeared 'Human Wolves' ('Wolfen') and 'An American Werewolf in London' ('An American Werewolf in London'). The film is still very dear to horror fans thanks to its brutal scenes and its incredible transformation sequences, but it seems that we will still have to wait a bit to see this reboot, because 'The Flash' is the first project of the Argentine in his busy schedule.

In 'Howls' we met the story of Karen (Dee Wallace), a popular television host from Los Angeles who suffers a nervous breakdown when about to be attacked by a rapist. To overcome the trauma, follow the advice of a psychologist who recommends retiring to rest in the field. The woman will then travel to the northern coast of California, where her husband will suffer a personality change when attacked by a strange animal, half man, half wolf …